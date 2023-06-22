Tom Cruise still dances in his underwear like in Risky Business

Tom Cruise, who is currently promoting the new film, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, said that Risky Business helped him on the path to action stardom

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise jokes that he “still” dances in his underwear 40 years after the iconic scene in Risky Business (1983).

Cruise, who is currently promoting the new film, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, said that Risky Business helped him on the path to action stardom.

As per reports, in an interview, the actor reminisced about the popular scene in the film, in which he danced in only a shirt, briefs, and socks. Cruise, 60, joked, “Look, I grew up dancing in my underwear in my house. Who didn’t?”

Asked if such dancing continues 40 years later, he responded with a smile, “Yeah, I still [do].”

In the scene in Risky Business, Cruise plays the teenaged character of Joel Goodsen, who is celebrating a house to himself, and struts and dances to Bob Seger’s rendition of Old Time Rock & Roll. Cruise expressed awe that the film turns 40 this year. “That’s amazing. I made it in ’82, [when] I was 19. I’ll never forget that night, that day when I shot that scene.”

