Tom Hanks loses cool at fans as wife Rita Wilson nearly trips and falls

Updated on: 18 June,2022 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

The scene unfolded on Wednesday night in New York after the couple was leaving a building and walking to their waiting SUV

Tom Hanks


Hollywood star Tom Hanks lost his cool at fans who caused his wife Rita Wilson to trip and nearly fall to the ground. Hanks was so furious, he shouted at them to “back the f**k off,” claim reports. The scene unfolded on Wednesday night in New York after the couple was leaving a building and walking to their waiting SUV. A bodyguard can be seen trying to guide the couple past the swarming fans.

Rita WilsonRita Wilson




At one point, Hanks can be seen lightly moving a man, carrying a backpack, out of the way as he fell behind a bit from his wife. Then, out of nowhere, Wilson gets tripped by a fan behind her, and that’s when Hanks let them all have it. The Oscar-winning actor can be seen furiously shouting at the fan in the video, saying, “Guys, this is my wife. Back the f**k off!”


Oscars 2022 tom hanks hollywood news Entertainment News

