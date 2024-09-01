Breaking News
Tom Hanks warns fans about fake AI ads using his name and voice to promote miracle cures, wonder drugs

Updated on: 01 September,2024 07:32 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Tom Hanks took to Instagram to alert fans that his picture and voice were being used without his consent in fraudulent ads to promote various products

Tom Hanks. Pic/AFP

Tom Hanks warns fans about fake AI ads using his name and voice to promote miracle cures, wonder drugs
Tom Hanks has issued a serious warning to all his fans about fake advertisements circulating online.


The Oscar-winning actor took to Instagram on Friday to alert fans that his picture and voice are being used without his consent in fraudulent ads to promote various products and treatments.



"There are multiple ads over the internet falsely using my name, likeness, and voice to promote miracle cures and wonder drugs. These ads have been created without my consent, fraudulently and through AI," the actor wrote in his post.


 
 
 
 
 
Hanks made it clear that he has "nothing to do with these posts or the products and treatments, or the spokespeople touting these cures."

He also shared that he has type 2 diabetes and only works with his board-certified doctor regarding his treatment.

"I have type 2 diabetes and I ONLY work with my board-certified doctor regarding my treatment," he wrote.

The 'Forest Gump' actor asked fans to "not be fooled, not be swindled," and to "not lose hard-earned money" to these scams.

This isn't the first time someone has misused Hanks' likeness to sell products.

In October last year, the actor warned his followers about a false ad promoting a dental plan using an AI version of him. At that time, he also shared a screenshot of the ad on Instagram, telling fans to "BEWARE!!"

Tom Hanks is not the only celebrity affected by AI-generated ads.

Last year, a fake ad featuring country singer Luke Combs promoting 'miracle' weight loss gummies circulated on social media, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Other celebrities like Piers Morgan, Nigella Lawson, and Oprah Winfrey have also been victims of similar scams. These ads often use real footage with AI-generated dialogue to make them seem authentic.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Scarlett Johansson had sued a company last year for allegedly using her picture and voice to advertise its deepfake-generating abilities. She also took legal action against OpenAI earlier this year, accusing them of using her voice in a demo for their ChatGPT 4 model.

