Updated on: 11 October,2024 02:14 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
PTI |

Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan. Pics/AFP

Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan in final talks for Guy Ritchie's 'The Associate'
ctors Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan are in final negotiations to join director Guy Ritchie's upcoming Paramount+ series "The Associate".


Ritchie will direct the one-hour gangster drama series, which is penned by Ronan Bennett of "Top Boy" fame. According to Variety, "The Associate" comes from Showtime, MTV Studios and 101 Studios.


The series had originally been developed with the title "The Donovans" with the aim to create a spin-off of the Showtime series "Ray Donovan", fronted by Liev Schreiber.


It has, however, been reworked into a standalone series with no connections to the franchise which also led to a 2022 film adaptation. Ritchie and Bennett also serve as executive producers, alongside David C Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Ivan Atkinson.

tom hardy helen mirren pierce brosnan Web Series News Entertainment News

