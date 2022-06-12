Breaking News
Tom Hiddleston champions bisexual Loki: MCU 'has to reflect the world we live in'

Tom Hiddleston champions bisexual Loki: MCU 'has to reflect the world we live in'

Updated on: 12 June,2022 12:42 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS

That's why the actor is so happy his Disney+ series, 'Loki', finally made it clear within the MCU that his eponymous anti-hero is bisexual

Tom Hiddleston champions bisexual Loki: MCU 'has to reflect the world we live in'

Tom Hiddleston. Pic/AFP


Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston said that the Marvel Cinematic Universe must "reflect the world we live in."

That's why the actor is so happy his Disney+ series, 'Loki', finally made it clear within the MCU that his eponymous anti-hero is bisexual.




Hiddleston was in a conversation with Lily James during their conversation as part of Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series, presented by Apple TV+, reports 'Variety'.


