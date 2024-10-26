Tom Holland and Zendaya were seen attending an event together in New York city. The Spider-man star turned a superhero to protect his girlfriend from a swarm of paparazzi

Tom Holland and Zendaya

Listen to this article Tom Holland goes full superhero as he protects Zendaya from sea of paparazzi, watch x 00:00

Actors Tom Holland and Zendaya who has shared screen in the Spider-Man franchise have been dating and going strong for a while now Recently, the couple stepped out for an event in matching outfits. The two were seen stepping out of their car together and walking towards the venue. While Tom hurriedly walked towards the venue, Zendaya stopped to sign some autographs for fans who caught her outside her car. Soon enough, she got mobbed by the paparazzi. Upon seeing Zendaya mobbed, Tom got into his superhero mode and rescued Zendaya from the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Tom and Zendaya are seen in matching maroon outfits for the night. Holland swooped in and pulled Zendaya out as she got mobbed by the paparazzi and her fans on the streets of New York City on October 24. He’s heard sounding an alarm of disapproval, “No, no, no,” as he pushed his way through the unrelenting crowd to pull Zendaya out. Fans were happyto note that chivarly isn't dead as Tom swooped in to protect his girlfriend and objected to paps getting too close to her for pictures.

say what you want about tom holland but he don’t play about zendaya 😭 pic.twitter.com/XB78UHWjqN — ren ✾ (@F41RYTA1L) October 25, 2024

When Tom Holland spoke about pap culture

Tom and Zendaya had kept their relationship under wraps. They were outed because of a sneaky paparazzi picture that caught them kissing outside one of their homes. In 2021, a picture of the Spiderman co-stars kissing had gone viral making their relationship public. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he told GQ at the time. Both actors are renowned for keeping their personal lives private. Holland was vocal about how they both “felt robbed” of their privacy after those paparazzi snaps kicked off a viral chain reaction online, prompting speculations and whatnot.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland recently confirmed that Spiderman 4 is in the works and would go on floors next summer. This will see him and Zendaya reprise the role of Peter Parker aka Spiderman and MJ.