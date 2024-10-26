Breaking News
Maharashtra: State mulls negative marks to wean students away from rote learning
Mumbai: Man wins Rs 1,940 refund from MTNL after six-month fight
Mumbai: Hawkers back at Dadar station
Mumbai: BMC to act against illegal fireworks shops in city
Baba Siddique murder: Fifteenth accused nabbed by Mumbai cops; Crime Branch targets Bishnoi network
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Tom Holland goes full superhero as he protects Zendaya from sea of paparazzi watch

Tom Holland goes full superhero as he protects Zendaya from sea of paparazzi, watch

Updated on: 26 October,2024 10:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Tom Holland and Zendaya were seen attending an event together in New York city. The Spider-man star turned a superhero to protect his girlfriend from a swarm of paparazzi

Tom Holland goes full superhero as he protects Zendaya from sea of paparazzi, watch

Tom Holland and Zendaya

Listen to this article
Tom Holland goes full superhero as he protects Zendaya from sea of paparazzi, watch
x
00:00

Actors Tom Holland and Zendaya who has shared screen in the Spider-Man franchise have been dating and going strong for a while now Recently, the couple stepped out for an event in matching outfits. The two were seen stepping out of their car together and walking towards the venue. While Tom hurriedly walked towards the venue, Zendaya stopped to sign some autographs for fans who caught her outside her car. Soon enough, she got mobbed by the paparazzi. Upon seeing Zendaya mobbed, Tom got into his superhero mode and rescued Zendaya from the crowd. 


In a video doing the rounds on social media, Tom and Zendaya are seen in matching maroon outfits for the night. Holland swooped in and pulled Zendaya out as she got mobbed by the paparazzi and her fans on the streets of New York City on October 24. He’s heard sounding an alarm of disapproval, “No, no, no,” as he pushed his way through the unrelenting crowd to pull Zendaya out. Fans were happyto note that chivarly isn't dead as Tom swooped in to protect his girlfriend and objected to paps getting too close to her for pictures. 



When Tom Holland spoke about pap culture

Tom and Zendaya had kept their relationship under wraps. They were outed because of a sneaky paparazzi picture that caught them kissing outside one of their homes. In 2021, a picture of the Spiderman co-stars kissing had gone viral making their relationship public. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he told GQ at the time. Both actors are renowned for keeping their personal lives private. Holland was vocal about how they both “felt robbed” of their privacy after those paparazzi snaps kicked off a viral chain reaction online, prompting speculations and whatnot.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland recently confirmed that Spiderman 4 is in the works and would go on floors next summer. This will see him and Zendaya reprise the role of Peter Parker aka Spiderman and MJ.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Zendaya tom holland hollywood news Hollywood Buzz spider-man Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK