Breaking News
Mumbai: MSRTC official gets bail in sexual harassment case
Aaditya Thackeray: BMC auctioning land parcels to raise funds after Shinde govt’s loot
Thane court acquits man of daughter’s kidnap and murder
Chaddi Baniyan gang member arrested by cops, 27 yrs after jumping bail
Threats to flights: Mumbai airport conducts bomb drill
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Zendayas funny reason for avoiding dance classes with Tom Holland

Zendaya's funny reason for avoiding dance classes with Tom Holland

Updated on: 18 October,2024 08:43 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

"He's too good, it would piss me off," Zendaya admitted, highlighting her preference for a dance partner who shares a similar level of ability

Zendaya's funny reason for avoiding dance classes with Tom Holland

Tom Holland with Zendaya. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Zendaya's funny reason for avoiding dance classes with Tom Holland
x
00:00

In a lighthearted revelation, actress Zendaya shared her reasons for not wanting to take dance classes with her boyfriend, Tom Holland.


During an interview reported by E! News, the 'Euphoria' star expressed her reluctance to hit the dance floor alongside the 'Spider-Man' actor, citing his impressive skills as a primary concern.


"He's too good, it would piss me off," Zendaya admitted, highlighting her preference for a dance partner who shares a similar level of ability.


"I would want to take someone who could be equally as bad as me," she added.

Fans may recall Tom Holland's viral performance of Rihanna's "Umbrella" on Lip Sync Battle in 2017, which solidified his reputation for captivating dance moves. In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he humorously noted, "I've really worked hard in my career, and I've really been calculated in deciding what it is I do and when I do it."

The 'Spider-Man' actor said, "And for all the movies that I'm incredibly proud of, the Lip Sync Battle is what I get the most compliments for."

Despite her talent--having showcased her dancing skills on 'Dancing with the Stars'--Zendaya indicated that she would prefer to share the dance floor with someone less experienced.

"You know who would be fun at it? Honestly, my little niece who's 8. I would like to take a dance class with her. That would be fun," she remarked.

While Zendaya may shy away from dance classes, she is open to trying a kayaking date with Holland.

She explained that kayaking requires teamwork and synchronization, which could lead to some amusing moments.

"With the kayak, you have to be in sync with the person," she said, adding, "And I think it would be hilarious because we are both very controlling and we both want to be in charge. So it would be funny to watch us be like, 'No, we're going to go this way. No, we're going to go that way.' And I think it would be a good story after the fact."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Zendaya tom holland hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK