Tuesday Trivia: Zendaya did her own Make-up for NMACC event in Mumbai

Zendaya made a stunning appearance in a saree created by designer Rahul Mishra for day 2 of the NMACC opening event in Mumbai

Zendaya. Pic/Rahul Mishra's Instagram

'Euphoria' star Zendaya made her first trip to India recently to grace the star-studded opening event at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC). She was in Mumbai along with her boyfriend actor Tom Holland. The two have worked together in the films 'Spider-Man: Now Way Home' and Spider-Man: Homecoming' The couple attended day 2 of the opening event.

Zendaya made a stunning appearance in a saree created by designer Rahul Mishra. Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach was also present with her for the special fashion exhibit. But did you know that for the event Zendaya did her own makeup? A fan took to Twitter to share her conversation with Zendaya.

The screenshot shows the fans conversation with Zendaya on Instagram, She told Zendaya, "You looked absolutely stunning in your saree (red heart emoji) hope you are enjoying your time in India!" The next message says, "Did you do your own makeup? If so - it looks amazing (heart eyes emoji)." Zendaya reportedly replied back, "Yes I did."

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya at the NMACC bash

This is not the first time that Zendaya has done her own make up for an event. In 2022, for the Oscars, Zendaya shared on her Instagram stories, "Every now and then I do my own beat and then I switched up the eye."

After her appearance at NMACC, Zendaya had shared a picture of herself posing with her stylist and wrote, "Such a beautiful evening, lucky I got to share with my loved ones (red heart emoji).

She put up a separate picture thanking Rahul and added, "Thank you @rahulmishra_7 for your stunning creations, it was an honor for us to wear your work yet again (red heart emoji)."

Tom and Zendaya left India on Monday after spending the weekend in the city.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zendaya will be seen in the third season of the hit show 'Euphoria'. She will also return as Chani in the sequel 'Dune: Part Two' with Timothée Chalamet.