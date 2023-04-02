Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya at the NMACC bash

The stars attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre second-day event in Mumbai on Saturday

Pic: Twitter

A picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, posing with Tom Holland and Zendaya at the NMACC bash has gone viral. The stars attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre second-day event in Mumbai on Saturday. Tom, Zendaya Gigi Hadid and Penelope Cruz were among the many Hollywood celebrities who flew to Mumbai especially for the event.

Here's how netizens reacted

never thought id see tom holland in between shah rukh khan and salman khan 2023 is wild https://t.co/cC2D62G6Wd — panchhi 🦋 (@catexblanchett) April 2, 2023

tom zendaya shah rukh salman ill go kms now RARARARRRARARA MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS https://t.co/VdikJ4YjOs — mish ð kiara's wife (@labyrinthslcver) April 2, 2023

seeing zendaya, tom holland, shah rukh khan and salman khan in one pic is making my brain itch my worlds are COLLIDING ð¥¹ð¥¹ pic.twitter.com/URcOeJxAmE — fwd: rara ð¸ | KITSCH (@swtheprfct) April 2, 2023

'Spider-Man: Ghar Aaja Mere Raja' confirmed! Shah Rukh Khan will be appearing in the film as Peter Parker's mentor Pathaan Parker and Salman Khan to have a cameo as Bhai himself. Tom Holland will go on an emotional journey in the film to become the next CEO of 1/3 pic.twitter.com/YEjpWvsqEN — Isha ð¥ (@Ishaverma70) April 2, 2023

this is soooo random ðð nvr thought i’d see zendaya tom in one frame with shah rukh and salman khan.. https://t.co/Dw5ejvd7Sm — Aya (@kepentals) April 2, 2023

omg multiverse of madness that's shah rukh khan and salman khan with tom and zendaya ð­ð­ð­ð­ https://t.co/Z3YCcNhkNN — aliah ðª (@hailromanov) April 2, 2023

Tom and Zendaya are stars…..

Standing near the person who invented being a star. While being in the premises of another big star! They must be feeling SO LUCKY! Me when god!?



Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are like SO BIG, like why so big? pic.twitter.com/bau5Z1VzlZ — Saee| â¨ (@ineedblankspace) April 2, 2023

