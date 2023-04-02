Breaking News
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya at the NMACC bash

Updated on: 02 April,2023 09:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The stars attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre second-day event in Mumbai on Saturday

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya at the NMACC bash

Pic: Twitter


A picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, posing with Tom Holland and Zendaya at the NMACC bash has gone viral. The stars attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre second-day event in Mumbai on Saturday. Tom, Zendaya Gigi Hadid and Penelope Cruz were among the many Hollywood celebrities who flew to Mumbai especially for the event. 


Here's how netizens reacted




 

