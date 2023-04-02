Breaking News
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV cops on alert after Sambhajinagar violence
Mumbai: Man parks at ‘BMC parking lot’, ends up being fined
Mumbai: CGST arrests director of Rao IIT Academy
Mumbai sees power tariff hikes this summer
Mumbai: How you helped the railways earn Rs 450 cr
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Gigi Hadid thanks under fire Varun Dhawan for making her Bollywood dreams come true

Gigi Hadid thanks under-fire Varun Dhawan for making her 'Bollywood dreams come true'

Updated on: 02 April,2023 08:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Sharing the viral video of Varun's action on her Instagram Stories, Gigi wrote: "@Varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come true"

Gigi Hadid thanks under-fire Varun Dhawan for making her 'Bollywood dreams come true'

Pic/ IANS


American supermodel Gigi Hadid put to rest the controversy surrounding Varun Dhawan lifting her in his arms onto the stage on Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening on Saturday night.


Sharing the viral video of Varun's action on her Instagram Stories, Gigi wrote: "@Varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come true".



It looked spontaneous, but Varun said it was planned, and the video even shows RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani cheering Gigi after she's brought back by Varun to the spot where the celebrity guests had gathered. Social media users, however, slammed Varun for mishandling a woman and alleged that Gigi looked affronted.


Gigi, incidentally, carried off effortlessly her white and gold Chikankari saree paired with a gold statement blouse, both by Mumbai's best-known fashion designers, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Responding to the outpouring of criticism, Varun said: "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather than going out and doing something about things."

Now that Gigi seems to be lauding him, Varun's critics can finally look for another "cause to vent about"!

Here's how netizens reacted

Also Read: Varun Dhawan responds to criticism for lifting Gigi Hadid, kissing her: 'It was planned'

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Which is your favourite song from Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde`s `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan?`
varun dhawan gigi hadid bollywood hollywood news bollywood events

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK