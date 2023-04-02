Varun Dhawan picks Gigi Hadid up, spins around on stage at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was performing on stage at the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, where he got supermodel Gigi Hadid on stage and even dropped a peck on her cheek

Pic/ IANS

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was performing on stage at the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, where he got supermodel Gigi Hadid on stage and even dropped a peck on her cheek.

Giving her a taste of Bollywood, Varun called Gigi on stage. He held out his hand as she walked up. He is later seen picking Gigi up, spinning her around and bringing her back to her feet and gives her a small peck on the cheek.

A video of this has been doing the rounds on social media.

Gigi, who was dressed in an Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla saree, was helped by Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas to get off from the stage as she held her hands.

The supermodel was attending the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on Friday. Other celebrities who attended the gala included Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Karlie Kloss, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan grooves to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh

India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, opened on Friday, March 31 with an exquisite showcase of the best of India across music, theatre, fine arts and crafts to audiences from India and the world.

The Centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India's cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts. The launch programming features a specially curated art and craft exposition called 'Swadesh' along with three blockbuster shows - a musical theatrical called 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation'; a costume art exhibition called 'India in Fashion' and a visual art show called 'Sangam/Confluence'. Together, the programming is and exploration into the diversity of India's cultural traditions and their impact on the world, while also showcasing the diversity of spaces at the Cultural Centre.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever