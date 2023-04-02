Shah Rukh Khan grooves to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh

Shah Rukh Khan was in his element in a rare public performance on Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening on Saturday night

Dressed in a long black sherwani paired with a black Pathani salwar, King Khan of course had to give the quote of the day -- "Ambani ke ghar party rakhoge to Pathaan to aayega hi (If the Ambani have a party at their home, Pathaan has to come)."

The reference obviously was to the low profile he has been maintaining since the release of his all-time hit film, 'Pathaan'.

SRK then attempted a few 'Naatu Naatu' steps, much to the delight of the star-studded guest list, before being joined by Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh as he jived to the AP Dhillon hit number, 'Brown Munde', and followed it up by showing his footwork as he performed the blockbuster number 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, opened on Friday, March 31 with an exquisite showcase of the best of India across music, theatre, fine arts and crafts to audiences from India and the world.

B-town celebs like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan also marked their presence at the event.

The event also saw Hollywood stars Penelope Cruz, Tom Holland, Zendaya, fashion designer Law Roach and Karlie Kloss.

The Centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India's cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts. The launch programming features a specially curated art and craft exposition called 'Swadesh' along with three blockbuster shows - a musical theatrical called 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation'; a costume art exhibition called 'India in Fashion' and a visual art show called 'Sangam/Confluence'. Together, the programming is and exploration into the diversity of India's cultural traditions and their impact on the world, while also showcasing the diversity of spaces at the Cultural Centre.

