Varun Dhawan responds to criticism for lifting Gigi Hadid, kissing her: 'It was planned'

Varun faced severe backlash online after a video of his dance performance at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) went viral on social media. The video shows him picking Gigi up, spinning her and giving her a peck on the cheek as she was leaving the stage

Pic/ IANS

Varun Dhawan has reacted after he was criticised for picking supermodel Gigi Hadid on stage and giving a peck on her cheek. The Bollywood actor said that it was planned for her to be on stage.

Giving her a taste of Bollywood, Varun called Gigi on stage. He held out his hand as she walked up. He is later seen picking Gigi up, spinning her around and bringing her back to her feet and gives her a small peck on the cheek.

A video of this has been doing the rounds on social media.

Gigi, who was dressed in an Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla saree, was helped by Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas to get off from the stage as she held her hands.

Varun faced severe backlash online after a video of his dance performance at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) went viral on social media. The video shows him picking Gigi up, spinning her and giving her a peck on the cheek as she was leaving the stage.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan grooves to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh

Reacting to a tweet by a woman, which read: "If you are a woman, you are not safe anywhere with anyone. Even if you are Gigi Hadid, invited to a party with an 'elite' crowd, guys like Varun Dhawan will randomly pick you up and kiss you without your consent, all in the name of fun. Disgusting."

The actor reacted and said: "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things. Good morning."

I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning ð https://t.co/9O7Hg43y0S — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 2, 2023

The supermodel was attending the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on Friday. Other celebrities who attended the gala included Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Karlie Kloss, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever