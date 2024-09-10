officially returns to the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise as makers are set to roll out its fourth installment. Not just that, 'Shang-Chi' director Destin Daniel Cretton is in talks to helm the project

Tom Holland as Spider-Man Pic/X

Hollywood star Tom Holland, who has become everyone’s favourite superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, officially returns to the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise as makers are set to roll out its fourth installment. Not just that, according to The Hollywood Reporter, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ director Destin Daniel Cretton is in talks to helm the project.

What’s new in ‘Spider-Man 4’?

The report further suggests that Destin will bring fresh blood to his iteration of the film which is a co-production between Sony and Disney-owned Marvel Studios. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are back to working on the script. The film will be produced by Marvel head Kevin Feige and former Sony head Amy Pascal. Sources have informed the media outlet that the film’s production is in full swing and will be shot in early 2025.

Destin Daniel Cretton will also helm 'Shang-Chi' sequel

A sequel to the hit 2021 film 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' is officially in development. The film made history for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the first to feature an Asian lead and mostly Asian cast, which included Simu Liu, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina and Tony Leung, Meng'er Zhang, Ben Kingsley, Benedict Wong, Ronny Chieng and Fala Chen.

Tom Holland’s conditions for ‘Spider-Man’ return

Tom Holland won't play Spider-Man again just "for the sake of making another one". The 27-year-old actor last played Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter ego in 2021's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and while he confirmed he had been "actively engaging in conversations" about making another movie, he feels "protective" over the character and will only reprise the role if the story is right.

Speaking during a Critics Choice Association press conference, he said: "All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character. Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man."

The actor added, I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character."