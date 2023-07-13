Tom Holland recently said that even though he likes making movies, he is scared of the business

Tom Holland

Listen to this article Tom Holland says Hollywood is not for him as it ‘scares’ him x 00:00

No Way Home actor Tom Holland, reflecting on his life in Hollywood, has said that while he likes making movies, he doesn’t like the Hollywood life, adding that it is not really for him as the entertainment industry “scares” him.

On a podcast, Holland said, “Look, I am a massive fan of making movies, but I do not like Hollywood, it is not for me. The business really scares me. I understand that I am a part of that business, and I enjoy my interactions with it. But that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it, to just live as normal a life as possible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor, 27, said that he had seen many of his close friends lose themselves in Hollywood, which has caused a strain on many of his personal relationships. “I definitely think it has been an ongoing thought, which is, ‘don’t lose yourself’. I’ve seen so many people come before me and lose themselves, and I’ve had friends that I’ve grown up with that aren’t friends of mine anymore, because they’ve lost themselves to this business. I am keen to focus on what makes me happy, which is my family [and] friends. It’s my carpentry, golf, and the charity that my mom runs that makes me happy. That is the stuff I should protect.”

Talking about his relationship with his girlfriend Zendaya, he said that he likes to keep things as private as he can, as both of them feel that their relationship can move forward this way, as such he tries to distance himself from Hollywood.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever