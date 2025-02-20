Spider-Man actor Tom Holland had quite the adventurous day in America as he set out to find BERO beer- a non-alcoholic beverage from his ow brand

Tom Holland

Listen to this article Tom Holland gives age proof to buy non-alcoholic beer of his own brand at Target: 'Kind of ironic' x 00:00

British actor Tom Holland had a hilarious adventure in the United States of America when he set out to purchase a non-alcoholic beer from his brand BERO off the shelves of a superstore in the country. What the actor did not expect was the struggle to find the beer which led him to visiting multiple Target before he could purchase one. Even in his third store, he faced the hurdle of having to prove his age to the store managers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Holland's day adventure to purchase BERO

In a series of Instagram Stories shared to his account, the British actor, 28, took fans with him as he embarked on a journey to purchase his premium non-alcoholic beer, Bero, from Target, reports ‘People’ magazine. “So I haven’t been in the (United) States for a while”, Tom Holland explained in a selfie video as he walked through a parking lot. “And I’m gonna go visit some Bero on the shelves, out in the wild”.

As per ‘People’, in another clip that followed the previous one, the ‘Spider-Man’ star was seen inside the superstore. “This is the second Target I’ve been to because the last one I went to actually didn’t have it”, he said adding, “Not the best marketing”.

Third time's the charm?

The ‘Uncharted’ actor searched for a Bero display, but still had “no luck” at his second location. “The hunt continues”, he said while leaving to head to yet another Target. A determined Holland added, “I will find some today”. Third time was a charm at his final Target visit of the day, though it did come with its own challenge.

“This is a bigger Target, so I feel more hopeful”, he said in another video of him walking through the aisles, eventually grinning while finding his product. The Bero cases came in several color options, red, gold and green, or one with all three.

His final video from the day’s exploration was him back in a parking lot, explaining that even though he finally found his Bero, that he almost wasn’t able to get any. “Okay, so success, I found some”, the ‘Chaos Walking’ actor said, showing off a gold case of Bero. “I bought it”.

He said, “Okay, so success, I found some. I bought it.” The actor further revealed that it wasn't easy purchasing it. “They wouldn’t accept my ID because it’s English and I couldn’t prove my age, so a really lovely employee, I guess, scanned their ID. Kind of ironic that I wasn’t allowed to buy my own product,” he said while laughing over the incident.