Breaking News
Mumbai: This 350m missing link will make walk to Bandra Terminus a breeze
Salman Khan’s security: Pranksters become a pain for police
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: 20 out of 36 Mumbai seats have nepo candidates
Mumbai: FIR against Antop Hill dog-killer
Thane: Three murders in five days in Ulhasnagar locality
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Queer trailer released Daniel Craig and Luca Guadagnino reunite for a cinematic experience

Queer trailer released: Daniel Craig and Luca Guadagnino reunite for a cinematic experience

Updated on: 30 October,2024 07:39 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

Luca Guadagnino has directed the project. 'Queer' was premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, where it competed for the Golden Lion

Queer trailer released: Daniel Craig and Luca Guadagnino reunite for a cinematic experience

Daniel Craig. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Queer trailer released: Daniel Craig and Luca Guadagnino reunite for a cinematic experience
x
00:00

On Tuesday, the trailer of Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey-starrer film 'Queer' was released.


As per Variety, 'Queer' is based on the semi-autobiographical novel by William Burroughs. It is set in Mexico City during the 1940s and follows William Lee (Craig), an American expat living mostly in isolation among American college students and bar owners.



He becomes infatuated with a discharged American Navy serviceman, Eugene Allerton (Starkey), a drug user who eventually becomes involved with Lee after initially being indifferent to his advances. Jason Schwartzman, Lesley Manville and Omar Apollo co-star.

Luca Guadagnino has directed the project. 'Queer' was premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, where it competed for the Golden Lion. The film went on to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival.

'Queer' is set to be released on November 27. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

daniel craig Twitter hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK