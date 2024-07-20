Breaking News
IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai in next 24 hours
Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases book on 'black deeds' of Mahayuti govt
Man held for withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from BJP MLA's mother's account
One dead another injured as city continues to witness rains
Puja Khedkar's father gets protection from arrest in criminal intimidation case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Treasure movie review A Poignant story that fails to be entreating

Treasure movie review: A Poignant story that fails to be entreating

Updated on: 20 July,2024 08:43 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
Johnson Thomas | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

This film is based on Australian-born novelist and essayist Lily Brett’s 2001 novel ‘Too Many Men’ about a father and daughter who travel to Poland to explore the father’s tragic past

Treasure movie review: A Poignant story that fails to be entreating

Treasure movie review

Listen to this article
Treasure movie review: A Poignant story that fails to be entreating
x
00:00

Film: Treasure
Cast: Lena Dunham, Stephen Fry, Andre Hennicke
Director: Julia von Heinz
Rating: 2.5/5
Runtime: 111 min


This film is based on Australian-born novelist and essayist Lily Brett’s 2001 novel ‘Too Many Men’ about a father and daughter who travel to Poland to explore the father’s tragic past. One of the book’s features involves a series of conversations between the daughter and the ghost of Auschwitz commandant Rudolph Hess.


The premise is simple. The child of two Auschwitz death camp survivors sets out on a journey to learn about her family. Ruth (Lena Dunham), an American journalist, plans a trip to her ancestral home in Poland. Her father  Edek (Stephen Fry) doesn’t want her to go alone and decides to join her. Ruth wants to visit the family home in Lodz where they were once a successful industrial family before the Nazi’s confiscated everything and sent Edek and his wife to Auschwitz. But Edek is wary of revisiting that agonising past. Edek doesn’t want to open the door to his harrowing experiences in Auschwitz but Ruth’s eagerness to understand her own history leads them both to a healing that is much-needed.


Though the story is complicated, heavy with sentiment and pathos, the narrative approach is not. The tone is both serious and lighthearted. It’s a slow burn and as an audience you are likely to feel every moment of the near two hour run time. The conversations, stilted yet  meaningful, tend to drag down the momentum. The performances feel stagey and the overall representation of tone and tenor fail to keep the interest going. The conversations about processing generational trauma are quite revealing though.

The pair travel through the country staying at low-rent hotels, squabbling about minor issues and eventually attaining a cathartic understanding of each other.

The treatment though is quite confounding.The leaden pace, uneven structure call attention to individual scenes. By the time the father and daughter come to terms with what happened, the  movie loses its potency. There are some interesting moments woven into the narrative with Fry and Dunham doing their best to generate effect. But the script fails to make it all worthy.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hollywood film review hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Hollywood Buzz Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK