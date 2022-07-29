Breaking News
TXT's leader Soobin responds to 'Yoongi marry me'

Updated on: 29 July,2022 04:04 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Soobin engaged in a chat with fans

Soobin/Instagram


TXT's leader Soobin, got into a chat with fans on Thursday. The group is in the US for the ACT: LOVESICK tour and will perform at Lollapalooza on Saturday. Soobin on Thursday, spent hours chatting with MOAs (TXT fans)

Among the comments, was the running joke relate to BTS, 'Yoongi marry me.' Instead of avoiding the comment Soobin responded, "You’ve come to the wrong channel,” before moving on to other fans. 

Here's how fans reacted


 

BTS Suga K-Pop hollywood news

