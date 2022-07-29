TXT's leader Soobin responds to 'Yoongi marry me'

Soobin engaged in a chat with fans

Soobin/Instagram

TXT's leader Soobin, got into a chat with fans on Thursday. The group is in the US for the ACT: LOVESICK tour and will perform at Lollapalooza on Saturday. Soobin on Thursday, spent hours chatting with MOAs (TXT fans)

Among the comments, was the running joke relate to BTS, 'Yoongi marry me.' Instead of avoiding the comment Soobin responded, "You’ve come to the wrong channel,” before moving on to other fans.

Here's how fans reacted

We agreed yoongi marry me doesn’t leave Bts vlives after it was used with hobis sister. Confused tho where the energy for this went when soobin addressed y’all having a whole convo about svt on his live or when y’all were asking him creepy shit like abt showering with his friends https://t.co/bKG02LdfeA — Mere ð«¡ at hulupalooza (@sapphickoos) July 29, 2022