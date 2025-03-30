Vampire Diaries author LJ Smith passes away

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 March,2025 07:23 AM IST  |  Washington
Referring to a New York Times report, Deadline stated that the bestselling author died on March 8 in Walnut Creek, Calif, after suffering the effects of a rare autoimmune disease for a decade

Author LJ Smith, whose bestselling novel series, 'Vampire Diaries', were adapted for a hit TV show of the same name, passed away at the age of 66, reported Deadline.


Referring to a New York Times report, Deadline stated that the bestselling author died on March 8 in Walnut Creek, Calif, after suffering the effects of a rare autoimmune disease for a decade.


A statement on the author's website said she died "peacefully" after a "long bout" of illness. It also described the author as a person with a "kind and gentle" soul whose brilliance, creativity and resilience helped improve the lives of her family, friends and fans.


It stated, "Lisa was a kind and gentle soul whose brilliance, creativity, resilience and empathy illuminated the lives of her family, friends and fans alike. She will be remembered for her imaginative spirit, her pioneering role in supernatural fiction, and her generosity, warmth and heart, both on and off the page."

Smith published the original four-book series, about two vampire brothers and an orphaned young woman, in 1991 and 1992, before they were turned into a hit TV show that debuted in 2009. She wrote another trilogy in 2009-11.

The TV show Vampire Diaries starred Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder in the lead roles.

According to Deadline, the show ran for eight years and won 30 Teen Choice Awards, including six consecutive wins for Nina Dobrev, who played Elena for six seasons. Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder starred as brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore.

Smith also wrote a series of Night World novels that featured vampire stories. Nine books in this series were published between 1996 and 1998. Dark Visions and The Forbidden Game were the other trilogies that the author wrote, reported Deadline.

Her trilogy The Secret Circle was published in 1992 and adapted into a TV drama in 2011.

According to the author's website, the author is survived by her devoted long-time friend, Julie Divola; her beloved younger sister, Judy Clifford; Judy's children, Lauren Clifford and Brian Clifford; Brian's wife, Taylor Acampora; and Lauren's son, Wyatt Nicholson.

