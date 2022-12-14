Verdict eludes jury in Harvey Weinstein sex assault case

The 12-person jury is made up of eight men and four women. The jurors are tasked with pouring through a hefty amount of evidence, including testimony from 50 witnesses

Harvey Weinstein

The Harvey Weinstein trial, which is into its second week of deliberations currently, hasn’t reached its culmination as yet because the jury doesn’t have a verdict.

The jury began deliberating on December 2. When jury members left the courthouse on Monday, they were approaching nearly 30 hours of deliberations. They are due back at 9.30 am on Tuesday.

The 12-person jury is made up of eight men and four women. The jurors are tasked with pouring through a hefty amount of evidence, including testimony from 50 witnesses. Including jury selection, the trial has now spanned more than two months.

According to reports, Weinstein is facing seven charges stemming from four accusers, including five counts of sexual assault and two counts of rape. The jurors must be unanimous to reach a verdict on each of the counts.

If convicted, Weinstein could face up to 60 years to life in prison, on top of the 23-year sentence he is already serving in connection with his conviction in New York in 2020.

