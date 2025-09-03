Breaking News
Maharashtra accepts Maratha quota demands; court, OBC challenge ahead
BMC reveals behind-the-scenes planning for smooth Maratha protest management
Jarange Patil apologises to Mumbaikars, declares victory for Marathas
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India set to lock horns against Korea
US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka defeats Coco Gauff; advances to quarter-final
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Dance wtih Wolves actor Graham Greene passes away at 73

Dance wtih Wolves actor Graham Greene passes away at 73

Updated on: 03 September,2025 11:44 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

"He was a great man of morals, ethics and character and will be eternally missed," Greene's agent Michael Greene said in a statement to THR. Graham was battling prolonged illness

Dance wtih Wolves actor Graham Greene passes away at 73

Graham Green. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Dance wtih Wolves actor Graham Greene passes away at 73
x
00:00

Oscar-nominated actor Graham Green has passed away. He was 73.

The news of his demise was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

Oscar-nominated actor Graham Green has passed away. He was 73.

The news of his demise was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).



"He was a great man of morals, ethics and character and will be eternally missed," Greene's agent Michael Greene said in a statement to THR.


"You are finally free. Susan Smith is meeting you at the gates of heaven," referring to the actor's longtime agent, who died in 2013.

Born on June 22, 1952, in Ohsweken on the Six Nations Reserve and a graduate of the Centre for Indigenous Theatre Program in 1974, the Canadian actor made his small-screen debut on the 1979 Canadian drama series The Great Detective and film debut in Running Brave (1983).

However, his portrayal of Kicking Bird in the 1990 film Dances With Wolves earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The film received 12 Oscar nominations in total and went on to win seven, including Best Picture, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

His other projects include Maverick (1994), Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995), The Green Mile (1999), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) and Aaron Sorkin's Molly's Game (2017).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK