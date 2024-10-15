Breaking News
Govt's toll exemption an election 'gimmick', don't take it seriously: Patole
Baba Siddique murder: Pravin Lonkar sent in police custody till Oct 21
Mumbai Customs seize 5 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Mumbai: 28-year-old motorist killed in road rage in Malad; 9 held
Chiropractor held in Dahisar for indecency during woman's treatment
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Vidhu Vinod Chopra Hollywood star Joseph Gordon Levitt discuss filmmaking storytelling and more

Vidhu Vinod Chopra & Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt discuss filmmaking, storytelling and more

Updated on: 15 October,2024 06:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra was seen in a deep conversation with Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, known for films such as  “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra,” and “500 Days Of Summer

Vidhu Vinod Chopra & Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt discuss filmmaking, storytelling and more

In Pic: Vidhu Chopra & Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Listen to this article
Vidhu Vinod Chopra & Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt discuss filmmaking, storytelling and more
x
00:00

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra was seen in a deep conversation with Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, known for films such as  “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra,” and “500 Days Of Summer”. Vidhu Vinod Chopra made an appearance at the 14th season of the India Film Project (IFP), where he shared insights into filmmaking, storytelling, and the ever-evolving world of cinema.


The highlight of the event was Gordon Levitt, who wanted to meet Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The two were seen having a conversation in the vanity van and spoke about their mutual passion for movies. According to the statement issued, Gordon-Levitt showed interest in filmmaking in India. The conversation ended with a big bear hug after the two stars came out of the vanity van.


The two even posed for the cameras and shook hands before saying goodbye to each other. Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest directorial is “12th Fail”, which was released in 2023. The film was a biographical based on the 2019 eponymous non-fiction book by Anurag Pathak about Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer.


The film, which stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee, became a hit and even went on to bag several awards. His next will be a “Zero Se Restart”, a prequel to the 2023 release. It is scheduled to release in December.

The upcoming film will showcase the making of “12th Fail” along with some behind-the-scenes moments from the film. In a journey spanning over four decades, Vidhu Vinod Chopra has directed movies such as “Parinda”, “1942: A Love Story,” “Kareeb” and “Shikara” to name a few.

Talking about Gordon-Levitt, he began his acting career as a child by appearing in films such as “A River Runs Through It” in 1992, “Holy Matrimony” and “Angels in The Outfield" among many others. The 43-year-old star had a supporting role in the teenage classic “10 Things I Hate About You”. He was then seen in films such as “Manic”, “Brick”, “Inception”, “Looper” and “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” to name a few.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vidhu vinod chopra Entertainment News bollywood Entertainment Top Stories Bollywood Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK