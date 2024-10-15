Rajkummar Rao and Joseph Gordon-Levitt came together for an exclusive conversation at the IFP Festival in Mumbai after which the 'Stree 2' actor and his wife turned hosts for ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ star

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Pic/Instagram

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa host 'The Dark Knight Rises' star Joseph Gordon-Levitt at Mumbai home

Bollywood’s seasoned actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa turned hosts for ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ star Joseph Gordon-Levitt who was in Mumbai. Also in attendance was the couple’s close friend and actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu. Others who attended this get-together were Abhishek Banerjee, Soha Ali Khan, and Saqib Saleem.

‘The Dark Knight Rises’ star Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Mumbai

Joseph Gordon-Levitt was all smiles as power couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa hosted him at their Mumbai home. They took to Instagram and wrote, “It was truly wonderful meeting you and getting to know you @hitrecordjoe. Keep doing such inspiring work, my friend.”

Kunal Kemmu also shared a bunch of pictures and wrote in the caption, “To old friends and new. What a fun evening filled with interesting conversations, good food, and great company. It was lovely meeting you guys @hitrecordjoe and @jaredgeller and thank you for another lovely evening @rajkummar_rao and @patralekhaa”

Reason behind Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s India visit

Rajkummar Rao and Joseph Gordon-Levitt came together for an exclusive conversation at the IFP Festival in Mumbai. Both performers have consistently captivated audiences with their versatility, charm, and depth, and their exchange offered a rare glimpse into the minds of two legends who have made their mark on cinema.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, a Hollywood heavyweight, has mesmerized audiences with a career that spans everything from indie hits to blockbuster favorites, effortlessly navigating between genres and styles.

Rajkummar Rao, known for his ability to transform into any role with finesse and authenticity, has established himself as one of the most respected and talented actors in Indian cinema. Whether portraying intense, complex characters or delivering performances brimming with subtlety and emotion, Rajkummar's range is unmatched.

Rajkummar Rao’s work front

The actor is currently busy promoting his latest release 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' which also stars Triptii Dimri. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film promises a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s."

Talking about Rajkummar's other projects, the actor will be next seen in 'Maalik'. Earlier in August, Rajkummar announced his new project on his birthday. The film is being directed by Pulkit and its shoot has already commenced.