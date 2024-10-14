Breaking News
Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel express grief
RSS should introspect whether it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP: Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Man held by with cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.38 lakh
Congress suspends Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke for 'anti-party activities'
We freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals: CM Shinde
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Despite Stree 2 making over Rs 800 cr Rajkummar Rao says hes not that rich Ghar ki EMI chal rahi hai

Despite 'Stree 2' making over Rs 800 cr, Rajkummar Rao says he's not that rich: 'Ghar ki EMI chal rahi hai'

Updated on: 14 October,2024 01:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rajkummar Rao, who has been married to Patralekhaa Paul opened up on his financial status and asserted that he is still paying a hefty EMI for his house in Mumbai

Despite 'Stree 2' making over Rs 800 cr, Rajkummar Rao says he's not that rich: 'Ghar ki EMI chal rahi hai'

Rajkummar Rao Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Despite 'Stree 2' making over Rs 800 cr, Rajkummar Rao says he's not that rich: 'Ghar ki EMI chal rahi hai'
x
00:00

Bollywood’s seasoned actor Rajkummar Rao who has had an eventful 2024 with back-to-back releases claims that he’s not as rich as people assume him to be. The ‘Stree 2’ star, who has been married to Patralekhaa Paul opened up on his financial status and asserted that he is still paying a hefty EMI for his house in Mumbai. 


Rajkummar Rao is still paying EMI for his house


Rajkummar Rao, who appeared on the YouTube channel Unfiltered with Samdish, said, “Honestly, I don't have as much money as people might think, like Rs 100 crores or something. It's not that much. I have an EMI running. I mean, I’ve bought a house, and there’s a decent-sized EMI on it. So it's not like I don't have money, but it's also not like I can just walk into a showroom and be like, 'How much is that one?' 'Sir, Rs 6 crore.' 'Okay, I'll take it.'"


Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’ breaks Box Office records

Rajkummar Rao is currently basking in the success of 'Stree 2', which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. With more than Rs 800 crore, the film has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'. The storyline of ‘Stree 2’ picks up in the haunted town of Chanderi, where the malevolent spirit known as Sarkata wreaks havoc. Unlike the previous film, which featured a ghost targeting men, this installment focuses on a sinister entity that preys on modern, empowered women.

Rajkummar Rao’s work front 

The actor is currently busy promoting his latest release 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' which also stars Triptii Dimri. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film promises a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s." 

Talking about RajKummar's other projects, the actor will be next seen in 'Maalik'. Earlier in August, RajKummar announced his new project on his birthday. The film is being directed by Pulkit and its shoot has already commenced.

(With inputs from Agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Stree 2 Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Rajkummar Rao patralekha Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK