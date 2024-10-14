Rajkummar Rao, who has been married to Patralekhaa Paul opened up on his financial status and asserted that he is still paying a hefty EMI for his house in Mumbai

Rajkummar Rao Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Despite 'Stree 2' making over Rs 800 cr, Rajkummar Rao says he's not that rich: 'Ghar ki EMI chal rahi hai' x 00:00

Bollywood’s seasoned actor Rajkummar Rao who has had an eventful 2024 with back-to-back releases claims that he’s not as rich as people assume him to be. The ‘Stree 2’ star, who has been married to Patralekhaa Paul opened up on his financial status and asserted that he is still paying a hefty EMI for his house in Mumbai.

Rajkummar Rao is still paying EMI for his house

Rajkummar Rao, who appeared on the YouTube channel Unfiltered with Samdish, said, “Honestly, I don't have as much money as people might think, like Rs 100 crores or something. It's not that much. I have an EMI running. I mean, I’ve bought a house, and there’s a decent-sized EMI on it. So it's not like I don't have money, but it's also not like I can just walk into a showroom and be like, 'How much is that one?' 'Sir, Rs 6 crore.' 'Okay, I'll take it.'"

Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’ breaks Box Office records

Rajkummar Rao is currently basking in the success of 'Stree 2', which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. With more than Rs 800 crore, the film has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'. The storyline of ‘Stree 2’ picks up in the haunted town of Chanderi, where the malevolent spirit known as Sarkata wreaks havoc. Unlike the previous film, which featured a ghost targeting men, this installment focuses on a sinister entity that preys on modern, empowered women.

Rajkummar Rao’s work front

The actor is currently busy promoting his latest release 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' which also stars Triptii Dimri. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film promises a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s."

Talking about RajKummar's other projects, the actor will be next seen in 'Maalik'. Earlier in August, RajKummar announced his new project on his birthday. The film is being directed by Pulkit and its shoot has already commenced.

