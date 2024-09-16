'Stree 2' choreographer Shaik Jani Basa, also known as Jani Master has encountered a hurdle after a zero FIR was registered against him following allegations of sexual assault

Jani Master Pic/Instagram

As ‘Stree 2’ continues to break records at the box office, the film’s choreographer Shaik Jani Basa, also known as Jani Master has encountered a hurdle after a zero FIR was registered against him following allegations of sexual assault made by a 21-year-old woman choreographer. Jani is known for being the choreographer on major movies like ‘Jailer’, ‘Radhe’, and ‘Baahubali’ among others.

FIR against ‘Stree 2’ choreorgapher Jani Master

According to reports, the woman has alleged in her complaint that Jani Master sexually abused her multiple times. The police have booked Jani Master under sections 376(2)(n), 506, and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have initiated an investigation.

Jani Master threatened to fire her if she told anyone

According to the FIR, the woman stated that in 2019, she joined Jani Master's team as an assistant choreographer. "Whenever she travelled outside Hyderabad for shoots, her mother did not accompany her due to the unavailability of tickets and accommodation. For a project in Mumbai, she, along with Jani Master and two other male assistants, travelled to Mumbai. During their stay at a Mumbai hotel, Jani Master allegedly sexually assaulted her and threatened to fire her if she told anyone. She remained silent, but he continued to harass her on multiple occasions during subsequent shoots," the complaint stated.

"On August 17, 2024, while she was returning home from a temple, an unknown person threatened her," it added.

About Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s 'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. 'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes. The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'.

The storyline of ‘Stree 2’ picks up in the haunted town of Chanderi, where the malevolent spirit known as Sarkata wreaks havoc. Unlike the previous film, which featured a ghost targeting men, this installment focuses on a sinister entity that preys on modern, empowered women.

The narrative revolves around Bicky (Rajkummar Rao), Bitu (Aparshakti Khurana), JD (Abhishek Banerjee), and Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi) as they join forces with the enigmatic Stree to protect their village from Sarkata’s deadly pursuit.

(With inputs from Agencies)