Shraddha Kapoor's character is one of the most mysterious element in the film. A fan asked her for her character's name and this is how she responded

Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2

Listen to this article Shraddha Kapoor's character name to be revealed in Stree 3? x 00:00

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Stree 2' proved to be one of the biggest hits of the year. One of the biggest mystery in the film is Shraddha Kapoor's character herself. While the character was a total mystery to us since the first Stree film, in the sequel we got some details about her history. However, her character's name is still a secret. While the residents of Chanderi refer to her by different names which mean devil and ghost, her real name continues to be a mystery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Shraddha Kapoor has shared when she will reveal the name of her character in the Stree franchise. While interacting with her fans on social media, the actress mentioned that she would reveal her character name in ‘Stree 3.’

On Sunday, Shraddha shared a reel that gave a glimpse into the making of Stree 2. From her character looks to a picture of director Amar Kaushik sitting with her powerful choti (braid) wrapped around his neck, the reel is all things fun. Sharing the video, she wrote, “50% Pookie 50% Maaru kya???.”

One of her fans asked in the comment section, “But name kya tha ye to batado (But tell us what was your name),” to which the actress replied, “pakka bataungi! Stree 3 mein (I will tell for sure in Stree 3).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Director Amar Kaushik on Shraddha Kapoor's limited presence in Stree 2

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Amar Kaushik shared that he received feedback regarding Shraddha Kapoor’s limited screen time in Stree 2. He mentioned: “Some people even complained that Shraddha Kapoor’s screen time is less. Lekin agar Shraddha zyada dikhti, toh jis tarah ki entry ki usne, uska impact nahin hota (But if Shraddha had been more visible, the kind of entry she made would not have had an impact).”

Discussing the screen time of other actors like Aparshakti Khurana, Kaushik highlighted that the focus is always on the needs of the script. He commented, “We write what is required,” and shared that they didn’t think along the lines of an actor feeling bad about the duration of his or her role.

About Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor’s 'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. 'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes. The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'.

The storyline of ‘Stree 2’ picks up in the haunted town of Chanderi, where the malevolent spirit known as Sarkata wreaks havoc. Unlike the previous film, which featured a ghost targeting men, this installment focuses on a sinister entity that preys on modern, empowered women.

The narrative revolves around Bicky (Rajkummar Rao), Bitu (Aparshakti Khurana), JD (Abhishek Banerjee), and Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi) as they join forces with the enigmatic Stree to protect their village from Sarkata’s deadly pursuit.