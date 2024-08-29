Birthday boy Rajkummar Rao's success in the film industry can be attributed to not just his wise choice of diverse and flexible screenplays but also how grounded he is as a person

Rajkummar Rao is a versatile actor known for his ability to tackle a wide range of roles and genres. His success in the film industry can be attributed, in large part, to his wise choice of diverse and flexible screenplays. That being said, the actor didn’t have a film background and was only armed with sheer hard work and determination to make it big. On this birthday (August 31), we look at some of the struggles he encountered in his initial days that will humble even the most privileged souls.

Rajkummar Rao recalls surviving on Parle G and Frooti

Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia, Rajkummar shared, “The most difficult time was facing financial difficulty and getting no work. My mother supported me a lot and when I would run out of money, she would arrange it and send it. I remember once I was left with only Rs 18 in my account and that too in a city like Mumbai. I used to spend very frugally. We three used to live in one flat and I used to skip lunch and have one Parle G and Frooti for lunch. My lunch would cost me Rs 4 at the time.”

When Rajkummar Rao got scammed out of Rs 10,000 for an 'acting audition'

On 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Rajkummar narrated the incident and said, "I had read a cutting in a newspaper that a show was being made for TV. I was in 11th standard. We didn't know the difference between TV and films. I just wanted to act. So I called them and (this person) asked me to meet him. I cycled to South Ext in Delhi. They had a typical office. The man had a photo with everyone from Gulshan Grover to Raza Murad. I thought he knew everyone. He said it would cost me Rs 10,000 for a photo shoot.”

He added, “My mother borrowed money and gave me Rs 10,000 and he then got my photoshoot done at Kalindi Kunj Park. Then I got a call that I had been selected. I was on my knees thinking I made it in life. I was all set. After three days, when I went to meet him that place was empty. The office was locked and no one was there. I asked people around me about it. They said, what happened, are you here to act? I said yes. They told me they had run away.”

Rajkummar Rao bought ‘desi ghee’ with first salary of Rs 300

During his appearance on 'Aapka Apna Zakir', Rajkummar was asked about what he did with his first paycheck, to which he mentioned, “I was in high school when I used to go teach dance to a 7-year-old girl at her house. I used to get Rs 300 for training her. The first time when I received my first salary, I think it was six notes of Rs 50. I was so happy because the financial situation at my house was not good in those days. I used my first salary to buy groceries. After buying everything, I was left with some money so I bought desi ghee. It was a big deal for us to have ghee on our rotis.”

Rajkummar Rao’s work front

The actor is currently basking in the success of ‘Stree 2’ which has flourished at the box office and garnered rave reviews from the audience. He will next be seen in 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' with Triptii Dimri. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film promises a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s."