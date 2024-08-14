As Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao promote Stree 2 across different platforms, the two stars talked about how they spent their very first paychecks.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are gearing up to entertain their fans with their highly anticipated film Stree 2, set to release on Thursday. As they promoted the movie across different platforms, the two stars talked about how they spent their very first paychecks. Shraddha shared that she spent all of her first salary on food, while Rajkummar revealed a heartfelt story about using his first earnings to buy desi ghee.

Stree 2 actor Rajkummar Rao recalls buying groceries and desi ghee

In the latest episode of Aapka Apna Zakir, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were asked about what they did with their first paychecks. Shraddha was quick to respond, saying, “My parents sent me to America with lots of love. But, because they wanted to keep me grounded, they kept me on a budget with very limited pocket money. However, they said if I wanted more money, I could earn it myself. My dad asked me to get a job there, so I applied for it at a coffee shop. I bagged the job. My first cheque was $40 dollars.” She then guiltily said, “I spent it on food.”

When Rajkummar Rao was asked the same question, he shared a deeply emotional story. He mentioned, “I was in high school when I used to go teach dance to a 7-year-old girl at her house. I used to get Rs 300 for training her. The first time when I received my first salary, I think it was six notes of Rs 50. I was so happy because the financial situation at my house was not good in those days.”

He recalled, "I used my first salary to buy groceries. And after buying everything, I was left with some money so I bought desi ghee. It was a big deal for us to have ghee on our rotis".

A couple of days back, the makers of ‘Stree 2’ announced advance bookings ahead of the film’s release this Independence Day. Shraddha Kapoor shared a new poster for the same with the caption, “Woh Stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai! Isilye woh aa rahi hai ek raat pehle, just for you.” However, as the poster surfaced on social media, a section of netizens pointed out its uncanny resemblance with Netflix’s web series ‘Stranger Things’.

'Stree 2' will see Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao reprising their roles with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The film promises a return to the spooky yet hilarious world where the legendary Stree continues to terrify men. Makers recently unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the horror comedy. The trailer begins with Pankaj Tripathi's character introducing the new threat to the people of Chanderi, 'Sarkata'.