Vin Diesel shares unseen pic with xXx co star Deepika Padukone from India trip
Vin Diesel shares unseen pic with xXx co-star Deepika Padukone from India trip

Updated on: 28 March,2024 06:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The unseen photo was taken during their visit to India to promote their 2017 action movie, which marked Deepika’s debut in Hollywood. In the picture, Vin is seen assisting Deepika with her coat, while xXx: Return of Xander Cage director DJ Caruso is seated in an auto-rickshaw

Picture Courtesy/Vin Diesel's Instagram account

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel surprised his Indian fans by sharing a throwback picture with his xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Deepika Padukone.


The unseen photo was taken during their visit to India to promote their 2017 action movie, which marked Deepika’s debut in Hollywood. In the picture, Vin is seen assisting Deepika with her coat, while xXx: Return of Xander Cage director DJ Caruso is seated in an auto-rickshaw.


 
 
 
 
 
Reflecting on his trip to India, Vin penned a heartfelt message, recalling how he had promised Deepika to visit India with their director. He also revealed that the director had sent him a new script that deeply moved his eldest daughter Hania.

Sharing the picture Vin Diesel wrote, “When I think about the amount of directors that have wanted to work with me more than once I am always just humbled. This is a pic of when I went to India as I promised Deepika I would, with the director at the time, DJ Caruso… While we are currently juggling the order of the productions, my oldest daughter read the script that DJ sent to me, thinking that it would fall into the Pacifier bracket. She cried… I asked her why she cried, and she said because the story of a brother and sister rang true for her and it was emotional. Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em, Mattel’s Follow up to Barbie… Universal’s Kojak, Witch Hunter, Riddick4 and of course, the finale to Fast are all fighting for position. Blessed. If I could make the film work that my daughter cried reading, my question for you would be, who would play my sister… She suggested Jennifer Lawrence. What do you think?”

Meanwhile on the work front, Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles and received good responses from the audience.

The actress who is expecting her first child will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ alongside south actor Prabhas.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama ‘Singham Again’, which also stars Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3. ‘Don 3’ will arrive in 2025. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

