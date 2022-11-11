×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Viola Davis My skin colour put limitations on my career

Viola Davis: My skin colour put limitations on my career

Updated on: 11 November,2022 11:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actress Viola Davis' said that her career was "limited" by her skin colour in the early days and believes there is a "lack" of stories for black women to tell

Viola Davis: My skin colour put limitations on my career

Official Instagram Account of Viola Davis


Actress Viola Davis said that her career was "limited" by her skin colour in the early days and believes there is a "lack" of stories for black women to tell. The 57-year-old actress started out in the industry in the late 1990s and explained that there is a "deficit" of stories about black women and often found herself playing supporting characters because Hollywood has failed to "dig deep" into her culture, reports femlefirst.co.uk.


Also Read: Jennifer Aniston reveals she underwent IVF

She said: "There is a deficit of stories that women of colour are able to access in Hollywood. When I started off as an actor, the scope of what I wanted to do was infinite. It was definitely a big blow to see the limitations put on me in my career. You're just there to give the white lead advice, to be the sage, to be the nurturer. There is a lack of really digging deep into who we are."



Also Read: 'Avatar 2' producer Jon Landau has a special message for India

Meanwhile, the Academy Award-winning star received the Icon award at the 'Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2022' on November 10 and explained that the honour has become "embedded in (her) spirit and she will use it to help progression in showbusiness.

She told Britain's Harpers' Bazaar magazine: "When I'm at home I don't feel like an icon. I'm always looking at little Viola who wet the bed and was just trying to find a meal every day and thinking, 'OK, now I'm an icon?' I don't take the honour and run off the stage with it. It's embedded in my spirit and I use it as warrior fuel to shift the industry so that I'm not the only one any more."


Do you follow Bigg Boss 16?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
hollywood news Viola Davis Hollywood Hollywood News Updates Hollywood Buzz Academy Awards

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK