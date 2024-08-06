2024 seems like the year of adaptations with several stories being adapted into feature films. Here are some of the most anticipated adaptations set for release this year

Books being turned into movies

Listen to this article 5 exciting novels that are being adapted into movies in 2024 x 00:00

One of the most tried and tested formulas across the film industry is the adaptation of popular books into full-length films, allowing viewers to see some of their favourite characters brought to life on the big screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

2024 seems like the year of Novel adaptations with several stories being adapted into feature films. Here are some of the most anticipated adaptations set for release this year.

Here are some books being turned into movies:

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The latest adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's renowned series is The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. This animated prequel to one the biggest movie trilogies is drawn from a tale found in the appendices of the 1954 novel, featuring a voice cast that includes Brian Cox, Miranda Otto, and Luke Pasqualino. The film is scheduled for release in December 2024.

Wicked

Wicked is a series of novels by Gregory Maguire that reinterprets Frank L. Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The first book centres on Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, portraying her as an innocent young witch who is manipulated and exiled by the Wizard, while her friend Galinda (Glinda the Good Witch) can only watch helplessly.

Directed by Jon M. Chu (known for Crazy Rich Asians), the film adaptation features Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Galinda. The cast also includes Michelle Yeoh as the Dean of Shiz University and Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The adaptation is being developed as a two-part film, with the first instalment scheduled for release in November 2024.

It Ends With Us

Popular romantic book author Colleen Hoover’s bestseller It Ends With Us is being adapted into a big screen experience, and fans have been eagerly anticipating this heartfelt story coming to life. The film features Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, whose chance encounter with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (played by Justin Baldoni) leads to a deep and intense connection. As Lily learns more about Ryle, she sees echoes of her parents' troubled relationship. Her life becomes even more complicated with the appearance of her first love, Atlas Corrigan (portrayed by Brandon Sklenar). With high expectations from fans, the film is scheduled for release on 9th August 2024.

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Zachary Levi stars in the Live-action Family Adventure/Comedy adaptation of Crockett Johnson’s cherished children's book, Harold and the Purple Crayon. Levi portrays an adult Harold, who possesses the magical ability to bring anything he draws to life. After Harold draws himself out of the book and into the real world, he begins to understand the potential dangers of limitless imagination when it falls into the wrong hands. Harold, along with his friends must then work to save both the real and imaginary world. Directed by Carlos Saldanha and produced by John Davis, the film also features Lil Rel Howery, Benjamin Bottani, Jemaine Clement, Tanya Reynolds, Alfred Molina, and Zooey Deschanel. Harold and the Purple Crayon is set to release on 15th August 2024.

Nightbitch

Nightbitch is a comedic film adaptation of Rachel Yoder’s 2001 novel of the same name, starring Amy Adams as she delves into themes of motherhood and rage. The satirical story centers on a mother whose routine life begins to shift as she suspects she might be turning into a dog. Directed by Marielle Heller, the film is produced by Anne Carey along with Sue Naegle, Christina Oh, and Stacy O’Neil. Nightbitch is scheduled for release on 6th December 2024.