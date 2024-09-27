Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Will and Harper documentary film review An honest look at a Trans experience

Will and Harper documentary film review: An honest look at a ‘Trans’ experience

Updated on: 27 September,2024 01:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Johnson Thomas | mailbag@mid-day.com

We get to see a trans person’s daily life up close and personal. Fascinating conversations with Harper’s children, his sister, a trans woman, and a psychologist are all an integral evolutionary part of this fascinating journey

Still from Will and Harper

Film: Will & Harper  (Netflix)
Cast: Will Ferrel, Harper Steele
Director: Josh Greenbaum
Rating: 3/5
Runtime: 114 min


This artful documentary is an exploration of a long-standing friendship between Will Ferrell and Andrew Steele, who has recently transitioned to Trans. The film is an intimate portrayal of two human beings dealing with differences thereof and openly discussing about transition while going cross-country across America. It’s mainly a vivid dialogue laden buddy road movie exploration of this brand new chapter in their relationship.


The narrative journey takes us from New York to Los Angeles, California in 16 days during early 2020’s. Will Ferrell and his thirty year friendship from Saturday Night Live days, with Andrew Steele is being put to the test as the 50 plus year old Andrew has recently transitioned to Harper Steele. Andrew, worked as head writer on Saturday Night Live and is partly responsible for lending Will his comedic persona.


As they traverse  through suburban and rural America, they discuss Harper’s process and experiences as a trans woman and through that conversation we become party to Will’s response to Harper’s decision. Ferrell was making ‘Spirited’ when he received an email from Andrew, coming out to him as a trans woman.

As they interact with Harper’s family and Will’s fans we get to see and hear reactions - both predictable and surprising. Will Ferrell’s popularity colors the interactions as they expose themselves to the world around and interact with locals along the route. We get to see a trans person’s daily life up close and personal. Fascinating conversations with Harper’s children, his sister, a trans woman, and a psychologist are all an integral evolutionary part of this fascinating journey. We see Will struggle to present a humorous facade during some of the difficult situations he finds himself in. Will’s vulnerability, care and compassion comes through quite poignantly. As Andrew/Harper exposes the dichotomy of his/her gender identity we see the grit and bravery involved in staying true to oneself even when some of the people around fail to understand his/her need to be recognised as normal.

The film gives a clear perspective on trans people and ally-ship, painting a positive picture of trans life in the USA. The awkward adjustment phase,segues into acceptance and positivity for the two leads as well as the audience. It’s an honest look at real life and that says a lot about this film’s unique power. Kristen Wiig’s ‘Theme Song,’ a distinctive soundtrack and John Greenbaum’s sensitive helming make this film a valuable learning experience.

