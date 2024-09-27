Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > New York City Mayor indicted sources say

Updated on: 27 September,2024 08:30 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

The US attorney’s office in Manhattan declined to comment

New York Mayor Eric Adams. Pic/AP

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted by a grand jury on federal criminal charges, according to two people familiar with the matter, an extraordinary culmination to weeks of searches, subpoenas and resignations of top officials that have thrust the city’s government into crisis. The indictment detailing the charges against Adams, a Democrat, was expected to be unsealed Thursday, according to the people, who spoke with The Associated Press. The US attorney’s office in Manhattan declined to comment.


Adams said he would remain in office, describing any charges he may face as “entirely false, based on lies”. “I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, that I would be a target—and a target I became,” Adams said. “I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit”. It was not immediately clear what laws Adams is accused of breaking.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


