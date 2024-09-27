The US attorney’s office in Manhattan declined to comment

New York Mayor Eric Adams. Pic/AP

New York City Mayor indicted, sources say

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted by a grand jury on federal criminal charges, according to two people familiar with the matter, an extraordinary culmination to weeks of searches, subpoenas and resignations of top officials that have thrust the city’s government into crisis. The indictment detailing the charges against Adams, a Democrat, was expected to be unsealed Thursday, according to the people, who spoke with The Associated Press. The US attorney’s office in Manhattan declined to comment.

Adams said he would remain in office, describing any charges he may face as “entirely false, based on lies”. “I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, that I would be a target—and a target I became,” Adams said. “I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit”. It was not immediately clear what laws Adams is accused of breaking.

