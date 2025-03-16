Breaking News
Hollywood News

Will Smith announces his maiden album: 'I'm itchin' to get it out to y'all'

Updated on: 16 March,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Hollywood star Will Smith has announced that his first album in 20 years titled Based on a True Story will be arriving on March 28. 

Will Smith. Pic/AFP

“Been working on this project for a minute and I’m itchin’ to get it out to y’all,” Smith wrote on Instagram, alongside a number of promotional photos for the album, as well as the full tracklist.


The 14-track album features previously released singles including First love, Beautiful scars, Tantrum, Work of art, and You can make it, as well as collaborations with DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Taylor and Jac Ross.


In January, Smith talked about his decision to release an album two decades after his last record, 2005’s Lost and Found.

“A well opened up inside of me, a well of understanding of art and pain … all kinds of things that I didn’t even know were in there. Then after the Oscars, that spiritual investigation continued and a whole world woke up inside that I didn’t even know was there. Dreams, visions; parts of my inner landscape that I had no awareness of prior to three years ago. And that opened up this bubbling  [need] to share what I’m seeing and experiencing, to explore.”

