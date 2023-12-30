Will Smith shares he was terrified on his 'one and only date' with Pepa

Hollywood star Will Smith invited the iconic hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa on his Class of 1988 podcast for a chat about their ascension towards rap superstardom in the 1980s, and to reflect on how he was rather smitten with Sandra "Pepa" Denton, 57, at the time

American actor Will Smith talked out about his 'one and only date' with Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa, Page Six reported, citing an episode of his 'Class of '88' podcast. He admitted that in the late 1980s when he took Sandra "Pepa" Denton out, he was scared. Smith revealed to the audience during the female rap duo's participation on the show that while Denton had been in a relationship for years, he had been in love with her for years.

He recalled, "We were both going to be in LA at the same time, so I'm going to shoot my shot." "This girl was special and I wanted to impress her, so I rented a white Mercedes convertible just because I needed to floss a little bit," he continued. "I always faked like I had a game. I didn't really have the game," he said. "I was always in this full-on, trying to give the wildest flavour of having a game, but that might have been the most terrifying I had ever been trying to shoot my shot with Pepa. And I didn't believe I had a real shot."

Denton also discussed the date from her point of view, bringing up the "Men in Black" star's interaction with a homeless guy, as per Page Six. "We were out and we saw a homeless person and you gave the homeless person $100," she said in a podcast clip posted to Instagram. "It was so nice. And then we went to the Hollywood sign."

Though Smith acknowledged that he was afraid for his life, his recollection of the incident was less than pleasant. "My concern was that I was going to get killed," he said. "That was my concern when I was trying to spit my game, but I ain't really have nothing." Shortly after that night, the pair's romance fizzled out but they "always really got along."

From 1999 to 2001, Denton was briefly married to rapper Treach; Smith married Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997.

