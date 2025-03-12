Breaking News
Will Smith shares picture of himself enjoying National Napping Day

Updated on: 12 March,2025 07:30 AM IST
Agencies |

Will Smith recently shared a picture on his social media of himself relaxing as his loved ones gathered around, standing behind him

Will Smith shares picture of himself enjoying National Napping Day

(Clockwise) Will Smith, Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith, Sheree Zampino, Trey Smith. Pic/Instagram

Will Smith shares picture of himself enjoying National Napping Day
Hollywood star Will Smith recently shared a picture on his social media of himself relaxing as his loved ones gathered around, standing behind him. He captioned the picture, “Someone say it was National Napping Day?” 


His wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, stood in between the couple’s two children, Willow, 24 and Jaden, 26, while his former wife, Sheree Zampino, stood next to their son, Trey, 32.


In October 2024, the Academy Award winner, 56, opened up about fatherhood while speaking on a panel as part of An Evening with Will Smith at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. He shared how “vulnerability and transparency” can bring out “real strength” from within. He explained that he tries to instil those values in his kids. “I’ve been practicing it with my children. I’m finding such a different relationship just in being able to say, ‘Hey, I don’t know, guys. I’m a partner with you in this situation, and I’m not going to pretend I’m Superman. I love you, son, but I don’t know.’”


The actor, who won the first Grammy for best rap performance in 1989, added that music helps his family to bond. “It’s good in the house working on music and everyone creating together and listening to each other’s music,” the actor added. 

