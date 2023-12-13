South African singer Zahara, age 36, has unfortunately passed away

Zahara

Listen to this article Zahara, South Africa's beloved Afro-soul star dies at 36; President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute x 00:00

South African singer Zahara, age 36, has unfortunately passed away. Zahara had a rags-to-riches to story that inspired millions all over the world. She rose from a rural background only to be met with rapid fame with her multi-platinum albums. She had her own unique version of Afro-soul music in her country's isiXhosa language and in English. Her family confirmed the same news this Tuesday.

Zahara's real name was Bulelwa Mkutukana; she died on Monday. Her family took to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to post an official statement. The family disclosed no cause of death, only that Zahaea was admitted to a hospital with an issue (which they did not disclose) and asked for privacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the statement shared by her family, they said, "She was a pure light and an even purer heart in this world. A beacon of hope, a gift, and a blessing to us and countless people around the world. A legendary figure in the world of music, Zahara remarkably touched millions of people’s lives with her extraordinary gift and passion for music. She leaves behind an indelible mark on the music industry and a legacy that will forever resonate in our hearts and souls.

“A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered,” they continued. “May we remember Zahara not with sorrow but with stories of healing, joy, kindness, and inspiration she brought to us through her life and her music.

“May she rest in eternal peace, and may her melodies continue to echo in our hearts forever.”

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, wrote: “Zahara’s passing is unfortunate. We have been robbed of a great talent. She’s one of the best we have produced in the arts, and I am deeply saddened by her passing.”

Netizens have also taken to 'X' to share their condolences:

Death be not proud!



It was a privilege and an honor to have Zahara as one of the best artist in this country.



Her music will remain foreverð pic.twitter.com/6OvCHZ5yPI — Careers SAð¿ð¦ (@CareersSA1) December 12, 2023

Her music will always leave within my heart ð«¶ð¾ð¢ð¢ pic.twitter.com/fMIX0yo9ab — MOSA (@MOSAMUSIQ) December 12, 2023

Zahara’s passing is unfortunate. We have been robbed of a great talent. She’s one of the best we have produced in the arts and I am deeply saddened by her passing. #RIPZahara ðï¸ pic.twitter.com/AQXS2pUqSM — Cyril Ramaphosa ð¿ð¦ (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 12, 2023

May Zahara rest in peace.