Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Rapper 2 Chainz taken to hospital after car accident in Miami

Rapper 2 Chainz taken to hospital after car accident in Miami

Updated on: 10 December,2023 01:19 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

Rapper 2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed K. Epps was rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning after he met with a car accident in Miami

Rapper 2 Chainz taken to hospital after car accident in Miami

Pic courtesy/ Rapper 2 Chainz's Instagram

Listen to this article
Rapper 2 Chainz taken to hospital after car accident in Miami
x
00:00

Rapper 2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed K. Epps was rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning after he met with a car accident in Miami.
The 'It’s a Vibe' rapper took to his Instagram Story to share video footage following the crash.


In the clip, he showed himself getting loaded into the back of an ambulance on a stretcher, reports pagesix.com. TMZ reported that 2 Chainz, 46,m suffered neck injuries and possibly other injuries but is in stable condition at the hospital.



According to the outlet, a driver in a Tesla hit the rapper’s vehicle from behind while he was driving on I-95.

“We’re told cops suspect the other driver may have been driving under the influence,” TMZ reported.

In 2 Chainz’s video, he panned his camera to the black Tesla, which sustained most of its damage on the front left driver’s side of the car. The “I’m Different” emcee was in South Florida for the star-studded Art Basel weekend.

According to TMZ, he had just left a popular Miami-based strip club. The Grammy winner also shared a video on his Instagram Stories of himself purchasing a colossal stone crab.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rapper hollywood news Entertainment News Hollywood grammy awards

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK