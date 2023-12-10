Rapper 2 Chainz taken to hospital after car accident in Miami

Rapper 2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed K. Epps was rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning after he met with a car accident in Miami

Pic courtesy/ Rapper 2 Chainz's Instagram

Rapper 2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed K. Epps was rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning after he met with a car accident in Miami.

The 'It’s a Vibe' rapper took to his Instagram Story to share video footage following the crash.

In the clip, he showed himself getting loaded into the back of an ambulance on a stretcher, reports pagesix.com. TMZ reported that 2 Chainz, 46,m suffered neck injuries and possibly other injuries but is in stable condition at the hospital.

According to the outlet, a driver in a Tesla hit the rapper’s vehicle from behind while he was driving on I-95.

“We’re told cops suspect the other driver may have been driving under the influence,” TMZ reported.

In 2 Chainz’s video, he panned his camera to the black Tesla, which sustained most of its damage on the front left driver’s side of the car. The “I’m Different” emcee was in South Florida for the star-studded Art Basel weekend.

According to TMZ, he had just left a popular Miami-based strip club. The Grammy winner also shared a video on his Instagram Stories of himself purchasing a colossal stone crab.

