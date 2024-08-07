Zendaya has had a successful year with 'Dune: Part Two' and 'Challengers.' She will soon return as Rue Bennett in the third season of HBO's 'Euphoria.'

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article Zendaya, Robert Pattinson in early talks to star in A24's 'The Drama' x 00:00

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are in early discussions to star in 'The Drama,' a film directed and written by Kristoffer Borgli of 'Dream Scenario' fame.

While the plot details are still under wraps, there are rumours that the story is a romance with an unexpected twist before the wedding day, according to Variety.

'The Drama' is another collaboration between A24 and Square Peg, who have previously worked on films like 'Hereditary,' 'Midsommar,' and 'Dream Scenario.' They also have upcoming projects like 'Death of a Unicorn' with Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, and 'Eddington' starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Emma Stone.

Robert Pattinson will appear in Bong Joon-ho's science fiction drama 'Mickey 17' in January. He recently played Bruce Wayne in 'The Batman' and voiced the Grey Heron in the English dub of Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron.'

Zendaya is represented by CAA and Monster Talent Management. Pattinson is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment, WME, Curtis Brown, and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern. Borgli is represented by UTA, and Square Peg is represented by WME, reported Variety.

