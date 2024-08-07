Breaking News
Mumbai suburban railway lines to get Kavach
Thane: 48 hours after child’s death, outrage forces police to file an FIR
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Exclusive | Mumbai: Hawkers return outside Borivli station mere hours after crackdown
Mumbai: Two fraudsters held for cheating woman out of Rs 15 lakh
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Zendaya Robert Pattinson in early talks to star in A24s The Drama

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson in early talks to star in A24's 'The Drama'

Updated on: 07 August,2024 07:19 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

Zendaya has had a successful year with 'Dune: Part Two' and 'Challengers.' She will soon return as Rue Bennett in the third season of HBO's 'Euphoria.'

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson in early talks to star in A24's 'The Drama'

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson in early talks to star in A24's 'The Drama'
x
00:00

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are in early discussions to star in 'The Drama,' a film directed and written by Kristoffer Borgli of 'Dream Scenario' fame.


While the plot details are still under wraps, there are rumours that the story is a romance with an unexpected twist before the wedding day, according to Variety.



'The Drama' is another collaboration between A24 and Square Peg, who have previously worked on films like 'Hereditary,' 'Midsommar,' and 'Dream Scenario.' They also have upcoming projects like 'Death of a Unicorn' with Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, and 'Eddington' starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Emma Stone.


Zendaya has had a successful year with 'Dune: Part Two' and 'Challengers.' She will soon return as Rue Bennett in the third season of HBO's 'Euphoria.'

Robert Pattinson will appear in Bong Joon-ho's science fiction drama 'Mickey 17' in January. He recently played Bruce Wayne in 'The Batman' and voiced the Grey Heron in the English dub of Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron.'

Zendaya is represented by CAA and Monster Talent Management. Pattinson is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment, WME, Curtis Brown, and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern. Borgli is represented by UTA, and Square Peg is represented by WME, reported Variety.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Zendaya robert pattinson hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK