Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Lovebirds turn bookworms Zendaya and Tom Holland swap their good reads on Italy vacay

Lovebirds turn bookworms! Zendaya and Tom Holland swap their good reads on Italy vacay

Updated on: 28 August,2024 02:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Zendaya flaunted her tan in a purple swimsuit, while Tom Holland wore a pair of shorts and flexed his muscles as they indulged in reading books by the pool during Italy vacay

Lovebirds turn bookworms! Zendaya and Tom Holland swap their good reads on Italy vacay

Tom Holland, Zendaya Pic/AFP, X

Lovebirds turn bookworms! Zendaya and Tom Holland swap their good reads on Italy vacay
Lovebirds Zendaya and Tom Holland took some time off from work and packed their bags for a romantic Italian vacation. Pictures of the couple have surfaced on social media which show them reading books by the pool and later exchanging them. Zendaya flaunted her tan in a purple swimsuit, while Tom wore a pair of shorts and flexed his muscles. Check out the pictures below. 






Are Tom Holland and Zendaya getting married? 

Speculations are buzzing around Hollywood power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland as sources close to the duo suggest that marriage may be on the cards. In April, People magazine reported that discussions about the duo tying the knot have surfaced, indicating a potential future as husband and wife for the Spider-Man co-stars. A source informed the entertainment portal, "There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality," shedding light on the couple's private discussions about their relationship trajectory.

Despite their fame, both Zendaya and Holland have maintained a discreet stance on their romance, preferring to keep their personal lives away from the spotlight. The allure of privacy seems to be a shared sentiment between the pair, with the insider emphasizing, "They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part."

Tom Holland doesn't like Hollywood

Tom Holland said that he loves filmmaking but somewhere he feels that the entertainment industry is not meant for him. “Look, I really am a massive fan of making movies but I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me,” the British actor said on Jay Shetty’s ‘On Purpose’ podcast. The 27-year-old actor added, “The business really scares me. I understand that I’m a part of that business, and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it."

Zendaya’s upcoming projects 

Zendaya will reprise her role as Rue Bennett in 'Euphoria' season 3. The highly anticipated series is set to kick off production in January 2025, marking a long-awaited return for fans and viewers worldwide. The main ensemble cast of 'Euphoria' includes Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Storm Reid, Alexa Demie, and Eric Dane. The series has garnered critical acclaim and a strong fan following, buoyed by its compelling storytelling and the stellar performances of its cast members. 

Besides that, Zendaya is also in talks to star in 'The Drama,' a film directed and written by Kristoffer Borgli of 'Dream Scenario' fame. It is also said to feature Robert Pattinson. 

(With inputs from ANI)

tom holland Zendaya spider-man Entertainment News hollywood news entertaintment

