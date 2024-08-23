Zoe Kravitz is making her directorial debut with the psychological thriller Blink Twice. Kravitz said she was looking for someone who was charming and who would make the audience feel safe

Kravitz and Channing Tatum

Zoe Kravitz, who is making her directorial debut with the psychological thriller Blink Twice, has talked about why she roped in beau Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie for the film.

Kravitz said she was looking for someone who was charming and who would make the audience feel safe. “Who else is that but Channing Tatum?” she queried. “The whole world would be like, yes, I would go on vacation with him and feel totally safe. There’s nothing creepy about him,” she added.

Naomi Ackie. Pics/AFP

The director also had a feeling that Tatum himself was a feminist, courtesy his work in the Magic Mike movies.

Finding the perfect actor for the character of Frida was a “whole other journey” for Kravitz. The actor-filmmaker said, “She’s many things at once. You never get a real handle on who she is. How manipulative is she? How unaware? Is she the villain? Is she the victim? There’s so many different elements to that character.”

Ackie remembers that what was supposed to be an initial chat with Kravitz turned into a two-hour conversation around the ideas of the film. “There was a lot that conversation brought up for me around the idea of the pursuit of power, about sexual assault, but also about Frida’s want for something more,” Ackie said.

The two talked about Frida as quite an “interesting, imperfect character, and how that made her a really an interesting victim”.

The film will hit cinemas in India today

