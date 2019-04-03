Live Blog

Kalank trailer launch live updates: Alia, Varun, Sonakshi to unfold the magic

Apr 03, 2019, 14:56 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The makers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt's Kalank are all set to launch the trailer of the film, which has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

  • Apr 03, 2019, 14:50 IST

    At the teaser launch of Kalank, producer Karan Johar had mentioned that this film is his dream project, and it was Abhishek, who understood his emotion and took the baton of executing it on the big screens. Therefore, Karan handed over the responsibility to Abhishek Varman to weave Takht though his vision.

  • Apr 03, 2019, 14:09 IST

    After releasing the film's teaser and three songs - Ghar More Pardesiya, First Class and its title track, the makers released Kalank's trailer on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at a multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai. The trailer, which is all about royalness and urban relationships, was launched in the presence of Karan Johar, director Abhishek Verman, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. 

