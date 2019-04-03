Kalank trailer launch live updates: Alia, Varun, Sonakshi to unfold the magic

At the teaser launch of Kalank, producer Karan Johar had mentioned that this film is his dream project, and it was Abhishek, who understood his emotion and took the baton of executing it on the big screens. Therefore, Karan handed over the responsibility to Abhishek Varman to weave Takht though his vision.
After releasing the film's teaser and three songs - Ghar More Pardesiya, First Class and its title track, the makers released Kalank's trailer on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at a multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai. The trailer, which is all about royalness and urban relationships, was launched in the presence of Karan Johar, director Abhishek Verman, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.