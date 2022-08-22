Allu Arjun and K-pop crew Tri.be come together

The actor can be seen pulling off some cool dance moves
Allu Arjun/Instagram
From attending the Indian day parade in New York as a Grand Marshall to the entrance of Pushpa 2 the stylish star Allu Arjun is constantly bringing up big news for his fans one after the other. While the actor has been busy with his multiple brand shoots, he is finally here with a new TVC where he was seen grooving with Tri.be, one of the world's famous k-pop crews. It is for the first time that a K-pop group has collaborated with an Indian superstar.
While taking to his social media, the actor shared a video. The actor can be seen bringing up some cool dance moves that will surely set the trend in this season. He further jotted down the caption -
"So happy to finally bring #MemuAagamu to you! Loved every moment of being part of this one ❤️ Listen to the full track on YouTube now #SongOutNow"
How well do you know Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone?
View this post on Instagram
While Allu Arjun has recently brought a proud moment for the country when he represented India as Grand Marshall in the annual Indian day parade in NEW YORK his fans went crazy after seeing his pictures. The actor trended all over social media. A huge crowd of around 5 Lakh fans gathered at the parade, while the actor was also seen saying "Ye Bharat ka tiranga hai, kabhi jhukega nahi" while addressing the crowd.
Meanwhile, another news that we heard was Pushpa 2 went on floors which means it's going to be a triple blast for Allu Arjun fans today.
Also Read: Do you know Allu Arjun has these many plants both in his office and house?