Are YoonA from Girls’ Generation and 2PM's Lee Junho dating in real life?

According to recent reports, it seems like King the Land's Lee Junho and YoonA on-screen romance is spilling beyond the camera

YoonA and Lee Junho in 'King the Land'

It has been a few weeks since ‘King the Land’ has started streaming – and the Kdrama is already taking fans by storm! Starring Lee Junho and popular singer-actress YoonA, the on-screen couple’s chemistry has been wowing fans. And according to recent reports, it seems like the romance has been spilling beyond the camera!

According to media reports, Junho and YoonA are reportedly dating in real life as well. It seems that the couple has been together since before their appearance in King the Land, and their decision to take on the project together was also because of their real-life relationship.

The two initially appeared as co-hosts on a music show and danced together to the romantic score of ‘Senorita.’ Their agencies SM entertainment and JYP Entertainment had said that they are looking into their dating rumours. However, they later issued a statement against such speculation. YoonA’s agency, SM stated, “The two are just as close but the rumours are not true.” Junho’s agency, JYP clarified, “The two are close, but upon checking with Junho, the dating rumours are groundless.”

Fans, however, are absolutely delighted about the possibility of an off-screen romance. King of The Land has already emerged as one of the top 10 JTBC dramas quickly after its release. The story revolves around a chaebol heir (the heir of a large family-owned business conglomerate) and an employee whom fate brings together in unpredictable circumstances and embroils in an intense romance.

In a press conference for the Kdrama, Yoona said, “I’m so happy that we are working on an acting project together. I’m so happy that I’m working with Junho, whom I’ve known professionally since I was young.”

YoonA is a South Korean singer and actress who rose to fame as a member of hit girl group Girl’s Generation. She has also appeared in other dramas like Love Rain and The King in Love. Lee Jun-ho, known mononymously as Junho, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer, composer and actor. He is a member of the South Korean boy band 2PM and has previously worked in dramas like The Red Sleeve.