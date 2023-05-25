BTS: J-Hope and Suga's solo documentaries to release on BTS' 10th anniversary, watch trailer!

The solo documentaries of the BTS stars, J-Hope and Suga, will hit the silver screen on June 17 and June 18

(Pics courtesy: J-Hope and Suga/ Instagram)

While the ARMY is all geared up to ring into the 10th anniversary of their much-loved and most favourite K-Pop band, BTS, here comes a good news which will make every BTS fan scream in joy for sure!

Taking millions of fans by huge surprise, on Wednesday the South Korean boy band dropped an official trailer announcing the release of solo documentaries of two of their members, J-Hope and Suga, on the big screens across the world.

The seven-member South Korean band which has been making waves with its music since 2013, will complete a decade in showbiz next month on June 13. And to mark such a big milestone in their musical journey, the popular K-pop group has decided to release J-Hope and Suga's documentaries on the big screen.

After taking the digital space by storm, the solo documentaries of two of BTS' star rappers, J-Hope's 'J-Hope In The Box' and Suga's 'Suga: Road To D-Day' are all set to shine on the silver screens next month.

Starring J-Hope and Suga, the documentaries that shed light on the highs and lows the BTS star members encountered while embarking on their solo music journey, will be dropped in theatres worldwide for a limited period of time.

The solo documentaries of the BTS stars, J-Hope and Suga, will hit the silver screen on June 17 and June 18. Amid the massive frenzy around the 10th anniversary and crazy fan following of BTS, getting a ticket is definitely going to be a tough task for every fan!

For the unversed, the two popular documentaries, 'J-Hope In The Box' and 'Suga: Road to D-Day', were originally released on the digital space via OTT giant, Disney+ Hotstar. While J-Hope's 'J-Hope In The Box' was released on February 17, Suga's 'Suga: Road To D-Day' was dropped last month, on April 5.

And if you haven't gotten around to checking them out yet, you may want to hold on a bit and experience it for the first time among other enthusiastic fans.