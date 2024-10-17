BTS member J-Hope has officially completed his military service. He was discharged on Thursday, October 17, in South Korea. He was greeted by Jin and HOW!

BTS J-Hope (Pics/X)

WATCH: BTS J-Hope officially discharged from military; Jin welcomes him with THIS touching gesture

BTS member J-Hope has officially completed his military service. He was discharged on Thursday, October 17, in South Korea, and fellow member Jin gave him a playful welcome. Jin, the eldest in the Grammy-nominated K-pop group, showed up at the station where J-Hope was discharged with a huge bouquet of flowers.

BTS' J-Hope completes military duty, Jin kneels during reunion

BTS' J-Hope has officially completed his military duty in South Korea. Upon his discharge, Kim Seok-jin warmly greeted Jung Hoseok with a hug and even kneeled to hold the microphones for him while he spoke to the media. J-Hope, still dressed in his uniform, saluted the press and left soon after. He later posted a collage of photos taken by the media at his discharge.

may you always be this happy, jung hoseok. ♥︎ pic.twitter.com/TqGZ7tQWvL — moni⁷ 𖠌 (@sevenrchive) October 17, 2024

OMG JIN CAME TO GREET JHOPE



J-HOPE IS COMING

JUNG HOSEOK IS BACK

WELCOME BACK J-HOPE #OurPieceOfPeacelsHere #HOBI_HOMECOMING pic.twitter.com/wdi2NIsHD0 — BTS Updates, News & Charts ⁷ (@_BTSMoments_) October 17, 2024

IM CRYING KIM SEOKJIN AND JUNG HOSEOK MY 2SEOK pic.twitter.com/l98cIDklZh — MAYCEE ⁷ fan account (@seokjinmylabsss) October 17, 2024

BTS' J-hope's discharge announcement

Earlier this week, BigHit Music confirmed the news of J-Hope’s discharge from military training. In their statement, the agency also shared plans for the day and asked fans not to visit the site to prevent overcrowding. “We are excited to bring you the news of j-hope’s upcoming military discharge. j-hope is close to completing his active service in the army and will soon be discharged."

The note further read, "Discharge day is a day shared by many service members. No special events are planned on the day of j-hope’s discharge. To prevent any issues arising from overcrowding, fans are strongly advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts."

"We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support for j-hope. Our company will continue to put our utmost effort into supporting our artists. Thank you once again for your continued love and support for BTS," they concluded.

BTS’ J-hope’s military service

J-hope, who enlisted in the army as an active-duty soldier in April 2023 is currently working as an instructor at the training battalion in Gangwon Province. He is expected to complete his military service by October 2024. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.

BTS' J-Hope's October selfie

In an exciting moment for fans around the globe, J-hope of BTS took to Instagram recently to share a beautiful selfie, reminding ARMY that he will be back home soon! As J-Hope continues his mandatory military service in South Korea, he maintains a strong connection with his fans. The post, which features the singer's face, is accompanied by a thoughtful caption: “It's October. It's made up of really pretty (even) pictures. I'll see you on deployment day then. Enjoy it ”