BTS: J-hope treats ARMY with ‘Neuron’ teaser ahead of 'Hope On The Street' release

'Neuron' represents J-hope's old underground dance crew with the same name, which hails from Gwangju.

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope dropped the teaser of 'Neuron', which is the title track from his upcoming 'Hope On The Street Vol. 1'. The song represents J-hope's old underground dance crew with the same name, which hails from Gwangju. When the rapper was in the second year of middle school, he joined the crew as its youngest member and bagged multiple awards at several dance competitions.

'Neuron' also features hip-hop veterans Gaeko and Yoon Mi Rae. The new album aligns with J-hope's documentary series 'Hope On The Street'.

'Hope On The Street' is a 6-episode docuseries that highlights J-hope's story and love for dancing as he begins a new journey in his 12th year since debut, returning to his dancer roots. Accompanied by his former instructor, the popping champion Boogaloo Kin, J-hope explores the streets of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju, meeting inspiring street dancers along the way, read a statement.

'Hope On The Street Vol. 1' comprises six tracks and features collaborations with popular artists such as Yoon Mirae, Gaeko from Dynamic Duo, Jungkook, and Huh Yunjin from LE SSERAFIM.

'Hope On The Street' will be out on Prime Video on March 28. Episodes will be released weekly every Thursday and Friday.

J-hope, who is currently serving in the military, was seen enjoying his time in the mandatory service earlier this month. A few pictures of the K-pop sensation doing the rounds on social media showed him bonding with his fellow soldiers. He is currently working as an instructor at the training battalion in Gangwon Province. J-hope is expected to complete his military service by October 2024.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band formed in 2010. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Originally a hip-hop group, they expanded their musical style to incorporate a wide range of genres, while their lyrics have focused on subjects including mental health, the troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards self-love, individualism, and the consequences of fame and recognition.

