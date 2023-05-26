BTS member Jimin has broken fellow member Jungkook's record of fastest 1 billion streams on Spotify (male).

BTS member Jimin has made a new record on Spotify

Listen to this article BTS: Jimin beats Jungkook to clock fastest 1 billion streams on Spotify as a K-pop soloist x 00:00

BTS member Jimin has become the fastest solo K-pop artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify (male) in just 393 days. His bandmate Jungkook had set this record just two months ago, but it took him 16 days longer. Music data sources have reported that Jimin's Spotify profile has now surpassed 1 billion streams across all credits, becoming the fastest Korean/K-pop solo artist in history to reach this milestone. It took him 393 days to achieve these numbers, breaking the previous record of 409 days.

In these 393 days, a majority of the streaming numbers (close to 70%) contributing to the 1 billion came in the past 67 days alone, which is when Jimin officially released his solo debut album 'FACE.' It goes to show how incredibly well-received his album is and how impactful and successful he already is as a solo artist, reported Allkpop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Aoora sings Mithun Chakraborty's golden hit 'Jimmy Jimmy' in K-pop style

Jimin's six-track solo album Face was uploaded to Spotify on March 24, and was the catalyst for his surge in popularity. His singles like With You (feat. Ha Sung-woon), VIBE (TAEYANG feat. Jimin), Set Me Free Pt. 2 and Angel Pt. 1 (feat. Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE & Muni Long) have been extremely popular.

Jungkook set the record two months before with just three songs released to the public. Despite not releasing music as a septuplet for a while, BTS have continued to break records in 2023. Their music has been streamed a massive 31,960,000,000 times as of 3 March, making them the most streamed male group on Spotify.

Jimin, part of the vocal line of BTS, recently collaborated with American rapper Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long for a project titled ‘Angel Pt. 1’. The track was a part of the 10th instalment of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise ‘Fast X’. The song was released on May 18, 2023.

On March 2, 2023 Tiffany & Co. welcomed Jimin as its newest global House ambassador. As the K-pop star can be spotted rocking a lot of jewellery, he turned out to be one of the most obvious choices for the brand. Jimin also made appearances internationally as the face of the brand.