On Tuesday, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS member Jimin will be collaborating with American rapper Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long for a project titled ‘Angel Pt. 1’. The track will be a part of the the 10th installment of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise ‘Fast X’. The song will be released on May 18, 2023

Pic Courtesy/ Jim's Instagram

Listen to this article BTS’ Jimin to collaborate with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long for 'Angel Pt.1' from Fast X x 00:00

On Tuesday, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS member Jimin will be collaborating with American rapper Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long for a project titled ‘Angel Pt. 1’. The track will be a part of the the 10th installment of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise ‘Fast X’. The song will be released on May 18, 2023.

The film, directed by Louis Leterrier will be released in theatres on May 19. The multi-starrer film features Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, John Cena and Brie Larson. Created by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent, the film has been produced by Universal Pictures.

Meanwhile, BTS's Suga kicked off his solo concerts as part of Agust D 'D-Day' world tour. The debut show took place at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York. Besides impressing fans with his rapping and singing skills, Suga added piano and guitar performances to the mix. Besides his latest track 'Amygdala' he also performed BTS's hits like 'Life Goes On' and 'Cypher pt 4.'

Raising the excitement for fans, group member Jimin decided to make a surprise appearance at Suga's Newark concert. The vocalist dressed in Agust D merch as he cheered for his groupmate. Meanwhile, Suga addressed him as "my brother Park Jimin."

Also read: Canadian actor who died due to multiple cosmetic surgeries to look like Jimin was a hoax

That wasn't all! The duo also appeared together on a special live for fans where they entertained with their fun banter, including sharing their surprise at 'barking' from some fans at the venue. They also attended an NBA match in New York. Suga's next concert will be in Chicago.

On March 2, 2023 Tiffany & Co. welcomed Jimin as its newest global House ambassador. As the pop star can be spotted rocking a lot of jewellery, he turned out to be one of the most obvious choices for the brand.